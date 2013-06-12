Global Yeast Market Research Report 2012-2018 Available at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Yeast is one of the most commonly used microorganisms in the manufacturing of food and beverages. Yeast is used in the process of fermentation for its abilities in aiding carbon - release, imparting better aroma, taste, texture, and flavor to food. Yeast is considered as one of the most consistent fermenting agents in spite of various other chemical fermentation agents available in the market.



The global yeast market by types can be segmented as global specialty yeast market, yeast extract market, autolyzed yeast market, supplement yeast market, and yeast derivatives market. North America and Europe are currently the market leaders but in future competition tends to increase in the Asia Pacific region as well.



Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing demand for functional bakery products, positive trends in alcoholic beverage consumption and improved production of animal feed, enriched with minerals. However, rising competition for basic raw materials is one the major barriers for the growth of this market. In future, the market for yeast might have a good opportunity as a result of replacing molasses with filtered dates which are extracts for yeast production in addition to rising concerns over the use of synthetic flavor enhancers.



Some of the major players in this market include Alltech Inc., Ab Mauri, AB Vista, Chr. Hansen, Bio Springer S.A., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, and DSM N.V. etc.



