Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

Increasing Water Pollution Declines the Major Freshwater Sources Stimulating the Growth of the Industry



The lack of freshwater sources drives the growth of the zero liquid discharge market. The growing urbanization and rising demand for fresh waters contribute to the growth of the zero liquid discharge market. The increasing water pollution declines the major freshwater sources stimulating the growth of zero liquid discharge market. The surge in demand for fresh water from the industrial sector promotes the growth of the zero liquid discharge market.



Strict rules and regulations about the environment regarding effluent discharge from industries and wastewater contributes to the growth of zero liquid discharge market. On the flip side, high capital expenditure with the high cost of equipment hampers the growth of zero liquid discharge market. Moreover, technological development promotes energy-efficient technologies for zero liquid discharge creating numerous opportunities for the growth of zero liquid discharge market.



Energy & Power Sub-Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the End-Use Industry



The global zero liquid discharge market is segmented on the basis of process, system, and end-use industry. Based on the process, the zero liquid discharge market is divided into filtration, evaporation, and crystallization. The system segment includes conventional and hybrid. The conventional system dominates the system segment of the zero liquid discharge market. Based on the end-use industry, the zero liquid discharge market is divided into energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and food & beverages. Energy & power sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share in the end-use industry segment of zero liquid discharge market owing to rules and regulations regarding the discharge of concentrated effluents in water streams.



Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global zero liquid discharge market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global zero liquid discharge market. The lack of water sources and increasing industrialization in countries like India, China contributes to the growth of the zero liquid discharge market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the global zero liquid discharge market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. The growing demand for wastewater management from end-use industries such as energy & power, food & beverages in North America drives the growth of zero liquid discharge market in North America. Europe is growing in the global zero liquid discharge market.



Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Competitive Landscape



The leading players in the zero liquid discharge market are Praj Industries Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, Petro Sep Corporation, Saltworks Technologies Inc., SafBon Water Technology, Inc., GEA Group AG, H2O GmbH, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, Aquarion AG, and other companies. The key players operating in the global zero liquid discharge market are focusing on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.



