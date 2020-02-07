Global Zinc Oxide Market Research to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Zinc oxide is water insoluble compound, but soluble in acid and bases. It has wide application in industry such as rubber, ceramics/glass, paint/coatings industry, cosmetics industry and the pharmaceutical industry. Zinc oxide has a widespread use in cosmetic products. Zinc oxide is used primarily in cosmetics and personal care products including makeup, baby lotions, bath soaps, nail products, and powders and others. Besides its authorized use as a cosmetic zinc oxide is applied as bulking agent and skin protecting UV absorber. In sunscreens zinc oxide is used at concentrations up to 25%. Zn2+ is generally considered a non-toxic metal. It is an essential nutrient present virtually in every cell. It must be consumed in the diet and absorbed to maintain human health and it does not appear to accumulate with age, etc. Owing to its wide usage in various cosmetics products such as sunscreen, talcum powder, cold cream face powder, depilatories and others is supporting zinc oxide demand in cosmetics industry.



Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Application: Segmentation



Zinc oxide for cosmetics industry is segmented on the basis of application. Zinc oxide is widely used in skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, toiletries and others (face powder and talcum powder). Among all these segments skin care segment is expected to be the major segment in terms volume contribution. Increasing usage of zinc oxide as an UV (ultraviolet) filters in sun protection products is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Toiletries segment is expected to account for favorable growth over the forecast period in accordance with the usage of zinc oxide for cosmetic industry. Zinc oxide enable to treat and prevent diaper rash. It helps in protecting chafed skin and enables to seal out wetness. Thus increased usage of zinc oxide in baby products is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.



Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Application: Region-wise Outlook



Geographically, Zinc oxide for cosmetic industry is segmented on the basis of region which includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to account for substantial growth in the market during the forecast period. In the U.S. zinc oxide is one of only two UV filters approved for UVA1 protection in sun care applications which is supporting the market growth across the region. In European region zinc oxide for cosmetic industry is expected to account for favorable growth. Government approval regarding the usage of zinc oxide in beauty product is expected to drive the market growth in the region. For instance in October 2015, European Commission Standing Committee approved the usage of zinc oxide as an UV filter in beauty product, which ruled out to be used from May 2016. After that many companies like Croda started using it in their sunscreen products. While Asia pacific is expected account for robust growth in the market by 2026. Increasing usage of cosmetics products specially the skin care products is expected to fuel the market growth across the region. It has been projected that by 2019, approximately 80.0% of global skin care products revenue will come from Asia Pacific, with China is expected to account for more than 70.0% of revenue share.



Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Application: Drivers



Increasing government approval regarding the usage of zinc oxide as an UV filter in skin care products is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Moreover, continuous research and development such as in 2012, Nanophase Technology Corporation expanded into a cosmetics realm with the development of new larger size zinc oxide product is further expected to fuel the market growth across the globe.



Zinc Oxide for Cosmetics Application: Key Players



Some of the key international players operating in market includes Symrise, Ashland Specialty Chemical BASF SE, Croda International plc, Kobo Products, Merck KGaA, Sunjin Chemical Co.Ltd., Mineral and Pigment Solutions, Inc. Evonik Industries AG, and TRI-K Industries, Inc. among others.