GlobalCarHires.com Launches in Canada

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- GlobalCarHires.com, a car rental online portal with locations in the U.K., U.S., Australia and New Zealand, has now launched in Canada.



“GlobalCarHires.com prides itself on being at the forefront of technological innovation,” said Scott O. Talbot of GlobalCarHires.com. “We are reaching millions of potential users and letting them book their car rentals anyway they like from anywhere they like.”



The free website shows the lowest quotes from Avis, Budget, Hertz, Thrifty and Europcar depending on availability at a chosen location, says the company. If a customer finds a lower rate with one of these five car rental companies, GlobalCarHires.com will match the rate found as well as reduce the rate by an extra 10%.



About Globalcarhires.com

Globalcarhires.com is the most interactive, responsive and fun car-rental portal online. Fans and friends can also connect with the Globalcarhires.com team on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. (Hyper links as per the site)



The modern traveller wants their journey to be as quick, inexpensive and hassle-free as possible and Globalcarhires.com.com delivers on all three counts.



Just in time for the busiest travel period of the year, Globalcarhires.com has just become even easier and better for customers.