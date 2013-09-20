Globalcarhires.com More Cars in Even More Countries

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Globalcarhires.com has now given its customers even more reasons to smile!



Their unprecedented rental car network offering the best supply of makes and models is about to get even bigger and deeper thanks to new agreements reached with two more major suppliers. Alamo and National have joined Avis, Budget, Hertz, Thrifty and Europcar in the Globalcarhires.com network to offer customers the best range and rates available anywhere!



Globalcarhires.com now also offers car rentals in Canad a, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore as well as their existing major markets of Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the USA.



Globalcarhires.com offers a free live inventory direct from their partners own reservation systems to make comparing available models and live rates, selecting and booking the chosen car as simple and hassle-free as possible. Customers can also make use of the exclusive Globalcarhires.com



The modern traveller wants their journey to be as quick, inexpensive and hassle-free as possible and Globalcarhires.com delivers on all three counts.



About Globalcarhires.com

Globalcarhires.com is the most interactive, responsive and fun car-rental portal online. Fans and friends can also connect with the Globalcarhires.com team on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. (Hyper links as per the site)



The modern traveller wants their journey to be as quick, inexpensive and hassle-free as possible and Globalcarhires.com.com delivers on all three counts.



Just in time for the busiest travel period of the year, Globalcarhires.com.com has just become even easier and better for customers.