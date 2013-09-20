Globalcarhires.com Opens Car Doors in Canada

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Globalcarhires.com - the revolutionary, easy-to-use website that provides the lowest car rental deals at thousands of locations in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand - has now launched in Canada to allow users to access the latest cheapest deals on the move, in the airport or even while travelling!



The functionality of Globalcarhires.com website lets car renters to organise quickly, easy and stress-free VIP Car Hire at any one of the locations served by Globalcarhires.com.



Users can personalise their searches, including car sizes and child seat options and the new feature that Globalcarhires.com



Scott O Talbot, of Globalcarhires said: “Globalcarhires.com prides itself on being at the forefront of technological innovation. We are reaching millions of potential users and letting them book their car rentals anyway they like from anywhere they like.



“One of the reasons we created Globalcarhires.com was to give the customer the control and personalisation they are already seeing in every other area of their online consumer experience ”



The free Globalcarhires.com website shows the lowest quotes from Avis, Budget, Hertz, Thrifty and Europcar depending on availability at a chosen location. The user also qualifies for the Globalcarhires.com lowest rate challenge. Globalcarhires.com are certain that their service delivers the best online rates available. If a customer finds a lower rate with one of the aforementioned big five companies, then not only will Globalcarhires.com match the rate found but will also reduce it by an extra 10%.



Users can also interact with the Globalcarhires.com team at Facebook and Twitter.



About Globalcarhires

Globalcarhires.com is the most interactive, responsive and fun car-rental portal online. Fans and friends can also connect with the Globalcarhires.com team on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn



The modern traveller wants their journey to be as quick, inexpensive and hassle-free as possible and Globalcarhires.com.com delivers on all three counts.



Just in time for the busiest travel period of the year, Globalcarhires.com.com has just become even easier and better for customers.