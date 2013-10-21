Globalcarhires.com Positioned to Dominate the Canada Car Hire Market

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- “Globalcarhires.com prides itself on being at the forefront of technological innovation” said Australian business tycoon, community leader and philanthropist, Scott O. Talbot.



Globalcarhire.com simple and easy to use designed allows the business traveller and tourists to quickly search, compare rent-a-car rates from all the car rental companies such as Hertz, Thrifty, Europcar, Budget, Avis, National and all second tier car hire companies from around the globe.



The Globalcarhires.com prompt online service is designed so that users no longer have to jump between car rental companies to compare carhire rates, vehicle types and availability and is as simple as selecting the desired car model and car hire rate from the online catalogue.



Major airport locations such as [Insert the Canada major airport names here] are the best stocked care rental locations offering the best rates and selection. With the business traveller the main customer focus for Globalcarhires.com, there is not an airport location in the entire world that Globalcarhires.com does not service.



Because of our promising car rental service Scott O. Talbot says “One of the reasons we created Globalcarhires.com was to give the customer the control and personalization they are already seeing in every other area of their online consumer experience” which means the birth of the Globalcarhires.com shows the world a new definition of car hiring where you can take the advantage of a preferred and personalized service which you have in other hospitality and customer service areas.



About The Globalcarhires.com

The Globalcarhires.com is one of 1600 domains owned and operated by ‘Unregenerate‘ lead by Scott O. Talbot. The online presence of the group and marketshare in the car rental and property market is ranked one the highest in the world.



For a better clarification of our services, economical rental packages and plans please login at www.globalcarhires.com.