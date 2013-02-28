GlobalData's Report, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants Provides an in-Depth Coverage of Korea MMA Industry. the Research Present

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Metering (Chemical Injection / Dosing) Pump Market By Type & Application - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research