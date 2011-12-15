GlobalEyeGlasses.com Offers the Gift of Clearer Vision With Their 40 Percent Off Holiday Sale

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- According to the Vision Council of America, an astounding 75 percent of the adult population use some sort of vision correction. And about 64 percent of them wear eyeglasses.



Unfortunately for that 64 percent, a single pair of eyeglasses can cost hundreds of dollars when purchased directly from an eye doctor or a retail store.



That is why thousands of people have already chosen to buy their eyeglasses online from GlobalEyeGlasses.com, a website dedicated to offering high-quality prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses at affordable prices. The global leader in professionally-made certified prescription eyeglasses is currently running a holiday sale and offering 40 percent off lens upgrades through December 22. With prices already starting as low as $6.95, the additional discount will provide customers with the early holiday present of unbeatable savings.



Even though the site offers cheap prescription glasses, that does not mean the quality is lacking in any way. The company’s products go through a vigorous inspection process, including three stringent quality checks, before reaching customers.



The site’s certified optical technicians use the latest machinery to ensure the glasses are aligned properly and have certified accurate prescription. Additionally, all of the lenses used are FDA approved.



Past customers who purchased cheap eyeglasses online at GlobalEyeGlasses.com still cannot believe the savings they received from the site and the quality craftsmanship of their products.



David, a past customer, said, “Recently I became lucky enough to find GlobalEyeGlasses.com. I say lucky because I saved about $150 over what I normally pay my eye doctor for frames and eyeglasses. It’s amazing. I got my eyeglasses in a week. So if you really want some quality eyeglasses that are stylish, you can pick from dozens of different frames and styles all up-to-date.”



Featuring cheap eyeglasses, GlobalEyeGlasses.com offers a wide selection of eyewear, including cheap prescription sunglasses, to suit diverse fashion tastes and complement people’s personalities.



The company also features unparalleled customer service by resolving all inquiries and problems within 24 hours of receiving them. Additionally, they offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee with a 90-day, no questions asked return policy.



For more information or to take advantage of the holiday 40 percent off sale, visit http://www.GlobalEyeGlasses.com



About GlobalEyeGlasses.com

For the past 5 years, GlobalEyeGlasses.com, an online eyeglasses retailer, has been delivering quality prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses online at low prices. The global leader in the direct retailing of professionally-made certified prescription eyeglasses has already impressed thousands of satisfied customers with their wide range of styles and top-notch products.