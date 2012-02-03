GlobalEyeGlasses.com Warns Consumers About Buying Eyeglasses at Too Low Prices from Online Retailers

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2012 -- As anyone who wears prescription eyeglasses knows quite well, buying new glasses can be an expensive procedure.



Many optical stores charge at least $200 for basic prescription glasses, and some can run much higher than that.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide range of discount glasses that allows its customers to not only purchase their eyeglasses online, but also save money in the process.



GlobalEyeGlasses.com recently updated its website, making it easier than ever for people to get the cheap eyeglasses they need. Although the prices may be low, the quality extremely high; because the company is a 100 percent internet retailer, there are no retail overhead costs, which results in the savings being passed along to the customers.



“At GlobalEyeglasses.com, it is our constant endeavor to provide best quality and collection at competitive pricing structure to our customers. There are some online retailers who price their eyeglasses with free single vision lenses from under $10. But what customers don’t really know is that they are getting inferior eyeglass frames that break within few days or weeks, said GlobalEyeGlasses.com CEO Arjun Sagar.



“Also, the lenses are made from cheap materials and the wearer could suffer from problems like headaches, eyestrain, tired and red eyes. No one should settle for less than perfect optical quality. Eyeglasses need not break the bank, but at the same time be wary of paying too low prices on your next pair as you do not want to compromise your vision.”



Customers who are interested in purchasing cheap glasses from GlobalEyeglasses.com can even try out their eyeglasses before buying them through the website’s virtual mirror feature. They can either upload their own photo or use a stock model photo to get a good idea of how the newly selected pair of glasses will look.



As part of the website’s redesign, the company now offers four standard lens packages, which makes the process of shopping for cheap prescription glasses even easier. Traditionally, shoppers had to select and add choices like UV coating, tints, lens thicknesses and more, which could be a confusing process. The updated lens packages come with the benefits already added; customers need only select which one would work best for them.



Using the website is easy; simply log on and begin browsing through the wide selection of eyeglasses as well as prescription sunglasses, which also start at $19. Each and every style includes detailed information like measurements, available frame colors, and more. While many online optical stores cannot handle prescriptions higher than -+10, GlobalEyeGlasses.com can order glasses with prescriptions as high as -+ 26, meaning the company can work with virtually any customer who visits the website.



About GlobalEyeglasses.com

GlobalEyeglasses.com is a global leader in direct retailing of professional made certified prescription eye glasses. Our company came into being with the ultimate goal of providing professional services and superior prescription eyeglasses by incorporating advanced craftsmanship and professionalism thereby creating a league of our own amidst a competitive industry. For more information, please visit http://www.globaleyeglasses.com