Globally and Country Wise Construction Market Research Reports Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Construction deals with the creation of new buildings and structures. Construction consider as a key service to any building or infrastructural project, and is one of three project services that also includes engineering, procurement. EPC contractor provide all three services for the entire project. Apart from contractors, many people come together to make construction happen, including other project managers and various other personnel, such as construction engineers, construction managers, design engineers, project architects, surveyors, logistics professionals, electricians, plumbers, skilled workers, and laborers.



Browse All Globally and Country Wise Construction Market Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-market-reports-119.html



Construction in South Korea (http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-in-south-korea-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017-report.html)



The South Korean construction industry recorded a review-period (2008?2012) CAGR of 1.58%. The housing market deflated in 2008 as interest rates began to rise and banks tightened their lending conditions. This was a key reason for a decline in domestic demand, and contributed to the country’s economic deceleration from an average of 5.2% during 2000?2007 to 2.3% in 2008, and just 0.3% in 2009. Infrastructure investments will support the construction industry, which is struggling due to poor property sales and tightening credit conditions. Investments related to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are also expected to drive industry growth. Timetric expects the South Korean construction industry to record a forecast-period (2012?2017) CAGR of 3.07%.



Construction in the Czech Republic (http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-in-the-czech-republic-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017-report.html)



The Czech construction industry saw a steady decline in activity during the review period, registering a CAGR of -5.65%. The country’s export-oriented manufacturing sector observed a fall in investment following the financial crisis. This, along with a decline in employment and low wage growth, led to a steady fall in domestic economic activity and demand for new construction projects. Supply has been hampered as developers are wary of the economic situation and have postponed new projects until conditions improve. The industry is expected to regain momentum over the forecast period, with growth expected at a moderate CAGR of 2.13%. Future growth will be aided by a recovery in business confidence, an increase in the number of smaller households, government plans to increase nuclear energy use to 50% of total energy consumption by 2060 and an expected increase in minimum wages, the first since 2007.



Construction in Mexico(http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-in-mexico-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017-report.html)



The Mexican construction industry recorded a CAGR of 4.34% during the review period. This was supported by private and public investment in Mexican infrastructural, commercial and institutional construction projects. The outlook for construction is favorable, as a result of the government’s focus on infrastructure and residential construction. The construction industry’s output is expected to record a CAGR of 6.49% over the forecast period. GDP growth is expected to slow to 3.5% and 3.4% in 2013 and 2014 respectively, due to weaker exports growth, on the back of a sluggish recovery in the US economy. The economy is expected to improve gradually thereafter and will post 3.6% growth, on an average, for the following three years, supported by an improvement in domestic demand and exports demand.



Construction in China(http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-in-china-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017-report.html)



Chinas overall construction industry will continue to expand in the next five years, but the pace of growth will slow. The construction industry valued at CNY13.5 trillion (US$2.1 trillion) in 2012, recording a CAGR of 21.5% during the review period, but it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. In the short term there could be some weaknesses due to the governments stringent property market curbs. The government published new rules in March 2013 amid growing speculation of further price rises. According to the new rules, homeowners selling their homes will receive an income tax of 20% on capital gains. The rules could discourage market speculation and also home sales in the short term.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/