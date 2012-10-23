GlobalSpec includes Rotacaster Multi-directional Wheels

Tighes Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Rotacaster's multi-directional wheels are instrumental in materials handling, conveyor, OEM, robotic and other applications requiring omni-directional maneuverability.



Rotacaster launches a presence on GlobalSpec. GlobalSpec is the leading specialized vertical search, information service and e-publishing company serving the engineering, manufacturing and related scientific and technical market segments. The company provides its buy-side users with domain-expert search engines, a broad range of proprietary and aggregated Web-based content and over 70+ product and industry e-newsletters that help engineers and related professionals perform their key job tasks with the highest levels of accuracy and productivity.



Rotacaster Wheel designs and manufactures innovative, patented, multi-directional wheels. Rotacasters are a next-generation solution and an ideal improvement on traditional swivel casters when expanded capability is required. Rotacaster wheels are sturdy, impact resistant, precision-engineered, and made from fully molded polymers allowing the engineering of entirely new multi-directional movement solutions at a consumer, commercial and industrial level.



According to Peter McKinnon, managing director for Rotacaster, “This innovative design can overcome issues associated with trying to move and handle materials. Also available in an outdoor, all-terrain model, it reduces the effort of manual handling and repetitive movement that can lead to workplace injury.”



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



