Globe Com Launch Official Website with SEO, Creation and Development Satisfaction Guarantee

Albi, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Among English speakers it’s easy to forget the internet is a global medium servicing countries and companies all around the globe. The size and scale of opportunities the internet provides varies largely between languages, but of them all, France is among one of the leaders for home grown content. Globe Com have just launched their website to offer website creation, development and search engine optimisation services (Référencement de sites internet in French) for French companies small and large. They are so confident in their service that they refuse to accept payment until the client is fully satisfied.



The company explains to all its new and potential clients that with Globe Com they pay only for results, and don’t pay until those results have been achieved. Whether in redeveloping a site for optimum use, creating an advertising campaign that maximizes return on investment or creating a grass roots search engine optimisation campaign (Agence de référencement internet) that sees the website rank higher on Google, the company agree a result with their client and don’t stop until it’s achieved to their satisfaction.



For companies without websites, Globe Com can create a new one specifically tailored to the business, its purpose, aims and ethos. For many with poor quality or temporary websites it can be better to start from scratch as opposed to spend hundreds of hours undoing previous damage. Again, the client doesn’t pay a penny until they have signed off on the work.



A spokesperson for Globe Com explained, “Here in France we have a proud tradition of artisanship in everything we do, from bread to fine art. We extend that culture into the French sector of the internet, offering highest quality services at incredibly affordable prices, and guaranteeing our clients’ satisfaction. We are bringing the best of our traditional culture into the leading edge of our technological evolution, and we’re looking forward to seeing what companies are smart enough to seize this opportunity and start making much greater returns on the internet sales and service strategies.”



About Globe Com

