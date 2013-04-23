GlobeCom First Page Payment Scheme a Success in France Translating to International Clientele

Albi, Tarn -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Search Engine Optimisation is one of the new industries that has emerged as a result of the transition from high street to online shopping, which is now turning over many billions of dollars a year. Many people now search online first before contacting companies with regard to services, so being on the first page of Google is paramount. Because they understand this importance, French SEO company GlobeCom has pledged not to charge clients until they are on the first page of Google, a policy that has proved internationally popular.



The company offers Search Engine Optimisation (sometimes known as referencement de site internet in French) and Ad Words support for companies, offering them a dedicated consultant who will manage their campaigns and work with them to create the outcomes they seek, whether it be increased exposure in the public eye or targeted lead generation for specific sales objectives.



The company has taken many by surprise given it offers such low prices and a deferred payment until the work has been completed, giving rise to some feeling they must not be competitively skilled. However, it is precisely because of their expertise and confidence in creating results quickly that they are able to make such appealing offers to clients.



A spokesperson for GlobeCom explained, “We offer some of the lowest prices available for professional SEO consultancy (referencement site web), but the quality of our work is not reflected by these low prices- indeed, our work is of the highest standard in the industry, which baffles some who are used to paying more and getting less. The company’s policies have been created with the customer entirely in mind, which is unusual in France, but has already proven popular abroad. Our first page payment plan means that our customers only pay once they’ve seen the results we promised, so there’s no risk.”



About GlobeCom

With GlobeCom’s expertise in SEO websites, you will benefit from secure results and guaranteed satisfaction. GlobeCom specialise in attaining more visibility, more clients, and a reputation for dynamism for their clients. With GlobeCom every client has their own consultant who is dedicated to the success of their aims and objectives, generating a significant number of potential customers by leveraging the major search engines to clients’ advantage. For more information, please visit: http://sitewebmarketing.fr/