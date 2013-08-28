Globecomm Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCOM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Takeover for $14.15 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Globecomm Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCOM) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Globecomm Systems, Inc. by an affiliate of Wasserstein & Co. for $14.15 per NASDAQ:GCOM share is unfair to NASDAQ:GCOM stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Globecomm Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCOM) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:GCOM shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:GCOM investors.



On Jan. 15, 2013, Globecomm Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GCOM) announced that it has retained Needham & Company to act as its financial advisor to review potential strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. On August 26, 2013, Globecomm Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GCOM) announced that an affiliate of Wasserstein & Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire Globecomm Systems Inc for $14.15 per share in cash.



The transaction is valued at approximately $340 million.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price at $17.50 per share and that NASDAQ:GCOM shares traded as recently as July 25, 2013 as high as $14.73 per share, the investigation concerns whether the $14.15-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:GCOM stockholders. Furthermore, Globecomm Systems’ financial performance improved lately. In fact, it reported that its Total Revenue increased from $274.19 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $381.90 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $8.99 million to $28.56 million. Shares of Globecomm Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCOM) grew from as low as $4.54 per share in March 2009 to as high as $16.03 in 2011.



Therefore the investigation concerns whether the Globecomm Systems Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On August 27, 2013, NASDAQ:GCOM shares closed at $13.93 per share.



Those who are current investors in Globecomm Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCOM) and purchased their Globecomm Systems shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com