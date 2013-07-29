Globehunters Fall Offers to Universal Orlando Special Halloween Horror Night (HHN 23)

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- UK based online travel agent Globehunters announced the introduction of special Orlando flights deals to Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Night.



The early move is designed to help Globehunters place itself favourably in what is predicted to be a fierce and competitive market in the months to come ahead of the festive fall season.



Globehunters has managed to source Orlando flight deals for those wanting to experience the nights with unique quotient at affordable prices. Travelers planning to celebrate Halloween in Orlando will have a number of options to choose from ranging from flights only to full board holidays.



Flights departures will be available from all the major, as well as regional UK airports.



Universal Orlando HHN 23

HHN or Halloween Horror Nights is an annual event hosted by Universal Studios Florida, one of the most-visited theme parks in the world. First ever HHN took place in 1991. Till date the event has featured variety of themed Halloween nights based on notable Hollywood movies such as The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, Friday the 13th and Saw.



From September 20 - November 2 2013, satirical horror film “The Cabin in the Woods” will be the theme of the HHN 23. The settings of the HHN House/Maze will be as close to the movie as one can think of. The attendees will have an opportunity to experience the film in real time as everything will happen in the same chronological order as that of the movie.



Book flights to Orlando with Globehunters and visit Universal Orlando in September 2013 to take a walk through the wooden cabins with monsters.



