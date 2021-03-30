Glocomms Germany – Cloud Tech Careers in 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- The German Port of Kiel is using ground-breaking technology from Siemens to monitor energy usage. By optimising the cloud-based technology, the team working there is able to improve operations by collecting a wide range of data. This project focuses on the shore power system which allows ships to connect to an onshore power plant rather than using their own generators, thus improving air and noise quality. Siemens has stated that the new technology will enable operators at the port to "determine consumption, identity faults, avoid downtimes, and plan maintenance routines better".



Glocomms, founded in 2013, is one of Germany's, and Europe's, leading specialist recruiters for business-critical talent within the tech industry. The firm is part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, which makes them the preferred recruiting partner for 71 global market leaders. Their international network, made up of 750 industry experts based in 12 global offices, provides them with a worldwide awareness of the IT and technology industry.



The team at Glocomms Germany works ardently to provide their clients with the best possible hiring solutions within an ever-changing industry. Glocomm's Berlin-based team are able to provide exceptional careers to promising professionals throughout Germany, from Hamburg to Frankfurt, Munich to Cologne. The firm's primary goal is to provide peace of mind to industry leading companies and clients alike, by ensuring that their recruitment needs are in expert hands. Glocomms has invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure that they are using the best-in-class recruiting technologies - so that all parties involved equally benefit from quick, efficient and accurate hiring solutions.



There is currently a wide range of positions available in Germany for talented professionals who are ambitious and looking for a long career within the industry. The firm creates bespoke recruitment solutions across the tech industry in Germany from commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions available through Glocomms at present include, Salesforce Developer, Mulesoft Developer, Mulesoft Architect, 3x SD-WAN Engineer, L1 Engineer, Account Executive Public Sectors, Remote Scrum Master, Remote Release Manager, and Remote Delivery Manager – Agile to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



