Glocomms Offers Specialised Recruitment for Cloud & Infrastructure Jobs in the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- The Cloud has become a critical part of the IT industry with the sector experiencing exponential growth in the past few years. Cloud services are a major source of income for companies of all sizes in the US, with many organisations being able to reinvest cloud savings back into their business. This has led to increasing demand for cloud & infrastructure careers in the USA with companies undergoing drastic digital transformations and needing a team of dedicated professionals to understand this new world of digitalisation.



Glocomms is a well-renowned recruitment firm in the US that offers specialised recruitment services for cloud & infrastructure jobs. Their dedicated specialists in cloud computing recruitment are a leader in securing a diverse range of quality technology experts or consultancy across this expansive sector. Their unique quality-focused team of recruitment consultants enable them to provide legally compliant staffing solutions, and carefully referenced professionals globally.



With a dedicated team of cloud & infrastructure recruitment consultants, they can successfully support and advise businesses in recruiting the right candidates for jobs.



"By 2025, the International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates worldwide data will grow to 175 zettabytes, with much of that data residing in the cloud. With this growth, there is a huge demand for expert professionals in the sector," said commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He further went on to say, "Our team helps our clients find and secure talent specialising in the cloud that meets all the requirements."



Glocomms is one of the most sought-after providers of recruitment solutions for the tech industry. In addition to recruiting candidates for the cloud & infrastructure sector, the company also provides recruitment for other IT sectors including cyber security, commercial services, development & engineering and data & analytics.



