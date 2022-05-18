Glocomms Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for Cloud Infrastructure Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- The amount of data being currently utilised by people around the globe is unimaginable, with most of it being stored on the cloud. Thus cloud computing has become an integral part of modern IT businesses. Therefore, there has been a demand for qualified and highly skilled cloud computing personnel across the global market. Glocomms, a leading talent search agency, offers specialised recruitment services for cloud infrastructure jobs.



Whether you're looking for a cloud engineer, DevOps engineer, cloud architect, or board-level executive, they have one of the best talent networks in the industry. They provide businesses with dedicated cloud recruitment experts, access to their niche cloud talent communities and benefit from platforms to ensure businesses find their next cloud hire. The company pride itself on a passion for the niche, talking to the best cloud professionals on the market and helping bring candidates and IT businesses together.



Their data-driven approach helps businesses unearth passive candidates that are not actively available reducing their time-to-hire and frees you up to focus on the metrics that matter. Taking a consultative approach, their entire talent screening process is designed to uncover hard to find candidates that fit business requirements and culture. Businesses looking to recruit top cloud personnel can go to Glocomms' website for more information.



"The International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates worldwide data will grow to 175 zettabytes (175 trillion gigabytes) by 2025, with much of that data residing in the cloud. Thus cloud computing will become an important part of businesses," commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms is one of the most well-established recruitment agencies in the IT & Tech industry. The company provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment from global hubs all over the world. The organisation has spent years networking with the top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry to create an extensive network. In addition to recruiting for cloud computing jobs, the company also provides recruitment services to various industries including cybersecurity, development & engineering, and more.



To find out more information about development & engineering jobs visit https://www.glocomms.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Glocomms USA services, please go to https://www.glocomms.com/.



About Glocomms

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



Contact Details



Glocomms

622 3rd Avenue 8th Floor New York,

NY 10017

Phone: +1 646 759 4560