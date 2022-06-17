Glocomms Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for Cyber Security Jobs in Different Sectors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Cyber security is a major part of all business with the need to keep information private a top priority for companies. The number of jobs in the cyber security sector are increasing year on year with the sector set to experience exponential growth in the years to come. A skilled cybersecurity workforce is hard to find and the service of the best cyber security recruiters can prevent major gaps in resilient cybersecurity posture. Glocomms, a leading recruiter in the thriving IT market, offers recruitment services to help fulfil job roles in the cyber security sector.



Glocomms recruiters take time to understand business needs and then recommend professionals who can ensure effective information security controls are developed and implemented. Their team has created a unique network of carefully referenced professionals who help businesses recruit both passive and active talent at all levels covering the spectrum cyber security disciplines. Tailoring their solution according to client requirements, Glocomms ensures the best possible outcomes for both, clients and candidates.



Whether businesses are seeking a cyber security executive or building their cyber security team, they have the resources to pinpoint the ideal cyber security professional for clients' needs. Their recruitment team has been trusted by some of the world's most innovative brands to deliver great talent, in candidate-led markets. Glocomms specialises in accelerating time-to-hire by sharpening talent acquisition processes, deepening candidate engagement and extending your reach. Businesses looking to recruit top cyber security personnel can go to Glocomms' website for more information.



"The need for security experts across all sizes of businesses, both big and small, make it an ideal time to be employed in the cyber security industry," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Glocomms. He said, "We as a recruitment agency can help businesses gain the perfect candidates for the job."



Glocomms is one of the most well-established recruitment agencies in the IT & Tech industry across the globe. The company provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment from global hubs all over the world. The company has spent years networking with the top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry to create an extensive network. In addition to recruiting for cybersecurity firms, the company also provides recruitment services to various IT sector including commercial, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering, and many more.



About Glocomms

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



