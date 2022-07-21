Glocomms Provides Recruitment for Data Analytic Roles Across a Wide Range of Industries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Big Data is a booming industry that is growing at an incredible rate. With a large number of companies and organisations looking to analyse and store their data. This has led to an increase in demand for individuals trained in the data analytics field. Glocomms is a well-renowned recruitment firm that helps data & analytics firms recruit top talents in the country.



Their team has helped provide contract, interim, and permanent hiring solutions for businesses. Their recruitment specialists have unrivaled expertise within the sector which, when combined with their candidate knowledge and service, enables them to deliver upon businesses' requirements. They recruit and deploy technology professionals at every stage of their career from entry to board-level roles. The talent they provide can be crucial in maintaining a competitive advantage in the big data and data analytics sector, a rapidly changing environment.



Their recruitment services help businesses scale their teams from the board down. They help organisations recruit talented professionals to lead their strategy, integrate their data systems, ensure data integrity, enrich your data, discover value-add insights, and develop a data-driven culture. They ensure the recruited candidates have multidisciplinary and communication skills to link analytics to create value for the organisation. Businesses looking to recruit top data analytics candidates can go to Glocomms' website for more information.



"The Big Data sector is booming, and the worldwide market is projected to grow from £35 billion in 2018 to £85 billion in 2027," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Glocomms. He further stated, "This has led to an increase in demand for qualified personnel in the industry. We are a recruitment agency that can help businesses gain the perfect candidates for the job."



Glocomms is a pioneer agency in IT recruitment across the globe. The company has a proven track record of placing data talent across the globe for a variety of organisations, ranging from FTSE100 to Series A-funded start-ups. The company works with enterprises and individuals all over the country, connecting the brightest talent with businesses looking to change the way we live, work and relate to one another.



