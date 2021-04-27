New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- In the wake of the US economy battling to regain control after the onslaught caused by the pandemic, there's a significant short supply of the computer chips that power a wide variety of products that connect, transport and entertain us. Since last summer (2020), the shortage has been oscillating through different markets. This has made it impossible for schools to purchase enough computers for students who have been expected to study from home, postponed the arrival of iconic products, such as the iPhone 12, and caused major frenzies when it comes to sourcing the latest video game consoles. Unfortunately, in recent weeks the situation has worsened, specifically in the automobile industry where factories are closing due to a lack of chips to finish the construction of technology-heavy cars.



Glocomms, the leading US IT and Technology Recruitment Agency, was formed in 2013 and has been working zealously since its conception to provide businesses and organizations with peace of mind when it comes to souring top-talent. With a network of over one million mid-to-senior consultants, dispersed over 60 countries, the firm is able to benefit from key industry insights and market trends to ensure effective and long-lasting recruitment decisions are being made for their candidates and clients. Glocomms boasts an extensive team of over 750 consultants located in 12 different offices worldwide. This global scope enables the firm to position themselves as an international recruitment agency, whilst still benefiting from local specialized knowledge. As part of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group, the company also partners with hundreds of diverse organizations, from agile start-ups to established corporate enterprises. Glocomms' proactive consultants are dedicated to providing customized recruiting options for each of their clients, since they recognize that each talent search is unique.



Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist tech sectors including: cloud and infrastructure, commercial services, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. The firm offers positions in locations across the US from New York to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and Boston. Glocomms' international reach means that they are also able to recruit for positions throughout Europe and Asia, as well as North America, using the expert knowledge of their internationally based team. The firm is proud to uphold a recruitment beyond borders approach to talent sourcing, allowing each candidate to be made aware of viable vacancies all over the world. Positions available currently through Glocomms include, Sales Director, Principal Software Architect, HR Manager, Director – Product Marketing – Threat Intelligence & Services, Lead Security Engineer, Strategic Account Executive – East Coast, Regional Sales Director, Director – Product Management – Cyber Analytics, and Security Architect (SIRT). These vacancies represent just a handful of the exciting opportunities available through Glocomms. Get in touch with a member of their team today to explore your career options, or to source business-critical talent for your organization.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.