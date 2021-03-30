Glocomms UK – Artificial Intelligence Careers 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- March marked the month where e-commerce giant Amazon opened it's first 'just walk out' grocery store in the UK. Technological advancements around artificial intelligence (AI) have meant that shoppers no longer need to interact with a human being to purchase their groceries. The Amazon Fresh store, located in Ealing, west London, uses sensors on the shelves to detect when an item has been removed and other AI-backed technology to monitor individuals' movements whilst shopping. Customers must scan a code upon entry to the store as well as on departure, and then their bill is charged to the individuals Amazon account. This new way of shopping represents how technological developments can make everyday experiences even more smooth and streamlined.



Since 2013, Glocomms have established themselves as the UK's leading specialist IT and technology recruitment agency. Their London-based team of expert advisors has worked relentlessly to connect an international network of industry specialists in over 60 countries which enables the consultants at Glocomms to embrace unrivalled industry and sector awareness. The firm's 750+ consultants are located in every corner of the world, in 12 different office locations, enabling the firm to provide a localised outlook with a deep understanding of the international marketplace. Glocomms specialises in delivering bespoke permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions to a plethora of sectors within the IT and Technology industry which include, cyber security jobs, enterprise solutions jobs, and data analytics jobs to name just a few. Glocomms supports the ethos of a 'recruitment beyond borders' approach by striving to connect promising candidates with the right organisations irrespective of geography, to ensure that the best talent is reaching every corner of the globe. Plus, as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, Glocomms is the preferred recruitment partner for over 71 world-renowned enterprises and international brands.



Glocomms currently has a host of exciting roles available for immediate start throughout the UK, from Manchester to London, Birmingham and beyond. These positions include: Salesforce Architect, Salesforce Developer, Remote Scrum Master, Remote Release Manager, Remote Business Analyst – ServiceNow, Remote Delivery Manager – Agile, Linux Engineer, Mulesoft Developer, Telecom Engineer, Telecom Architect, Active Directory Engineer and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.