Glocomms UK – Cybersecurity and Working from Home

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- In a hybrid working world with employees both working from the office and from home, it is more important than ever to ensure that security and connectivity are water-tight. It may be surprising to learn that poor technology isn't usually to blame for cyber security breaches. According to the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), 90% of data breaches in 2019 were caused by human error. With the pandemic causing millions to work from home, cybersecurity has been a concern for many organisations, with 48% of workers being less likely to follow safe data practices at home. Viewing cyber security as anything other than a fundamental part of your underlying connectivity will prove to be far more expensive in the long run.



Glocomms' have an international team of over 750 consultants, established in 2013, with the goal of delivering long-lasting, effective recruiting solutions to organizations of varying sizes, from bold start-ups to booming global firms, providing a range of business and career opportunities to potential candidates and companies. A dedicated team of experts works ardently to ensure that best-in-class recruiting technologies are always deployed in order to ascertain the best possible outcomes for both applicants and clients. Glocomms is the UK's leading expert IT and technology recruitment agency – their scientific approach to recruitment is supported by a vast amount of industry and market knowledge which holistically works to enhance their talent searches. As part of the distinguished Phaidon International Group, Glocomms is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 trailblazing enterprises to whom they offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions. The firm is committed to offering bespoke recruitment options for each candidate and company, as their advisors recognise that each search for talent is totally unique.



Commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering, as well as data and analytics are among the sectors in which Glocomms provides bespoke recruitment solutions across the UK. There is a promising number of career progression opportunities for talented professionals through Glocomms. These include: Remote Scrum Master, Remote Release Manager, Remote Delivery Manager – Agile, Remote Business Analyst – ServiceNow, Salesforce Developer, Linux Engineer, Mulesoft Developer, Telecom Engineer, Telecom Architect, Active Directory Engineer, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and 3x SD-WAN Engineer, to name a few. Get in touch with Glocomms' friendly consultants today to find out how you could define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your business.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.