Glocomms USA Offers Specialized Cyber Security Recruitment Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- Technology has become an integral part of our daily lives, both at work and at home over the past few decades. From email correspondence to financial transactions, individuals rely on technology to stay connected at all times. This rise in the use of technology has also brought a rise in cybercrime, resulting in the need for cyber security. Therefore, IT firms nowadays are hiring cybersecurity personnel to ensure their facilities are completely secure.



Glocomms USA is one of the most well-renowned IT recruitment agencies that offer specialized cyber security recruitment services. Their long-established team has extensive experience in recruiting on a permanent and contract basis for in-house positions in commerce and FS groups, as well as consultancy and systems integration businesses, and cyber & information security vendors. As one of the most established brands in this market, they have built a large database of cyber security professionals and a varied client base.



With an extensive network of contacts, the company provides a range of recruitment services including retained search, interim, contract recruitment, and dedicated assessment events. They have a successful history in matching the top cybersecurity talent with their base of enterprise and consultancy clients. Their skilled team of dedicated cybersecurity recruiters has built an unrivalled network of Information and cybersecurity specialists and consultants, making us the go-to cyber security recruitment agency for contract and permanent staffing.



"The number of jobs in the cyber security sector is increasing year on year with the sector set to experience job growth of 37% per annum until at least 2022. This has led to increasing demand for expert professionals in the field," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Our team helps businesses find and secure talent specializing in the cloud that meets all the requirements."



