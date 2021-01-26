Glocomms – Working Towards a Fairer European Cloud

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- The end of last year saw steps being made towards a fair and competitive European Cloud network with the proposal of the Digital Markets Act. The act put forward by the European Commission serves to ensure fair and open digital markets as part of a new European digital strategy. According to the European EC, this means that innovators and technology start-ups will be able to reap new opportunities to compete and innovate in the online platform environment without having to comply with unfair terms and conditions limiting their development. "We must realise that this is not just about ensuring a fair and competitive market. Actions that limit the choice of business customers in Europe, who are increasingly moving their digital tools and services to the cloud, have a real and direct impact on growth and innovation," said Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba and Vice President of CISPE. He went on to say, "The behaviour of entrenched providers may have [a] massive impact on European customers' right to choose the cloud solution that best fits their needs."



For the last eight years, Glocomms has worked diligently and effectively to provide organisations with peace of mind when it comes to acquiring talent within the technology industry in Germany, as well as at an international level. With a network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Glocomms will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices, Glocomms are committed to providing their consultants with ongoing training which covers their state-of-the-art recruiting technologies, ensuring they deliver the best possible hiring solutions.



The organisation partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies. Glocomms' vigilant consultants are delighted to present each of their clients with tailored individual recruiting options as they realise that the search for talent is different for every company. There has never been a more promising time to enter the technology sector in Germany, with enterprise solutions jobs and cloud infrastructure jobs available for ambitious and proactive thinkers who are ready to push boundaries and take their careers to the next level.



Glocomms delivers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options for a plethora of specialist technology industries, including cyber security, cloud infrastructure, data and analytics, and commercial services. As the company also acquires talent for positions within the technology sector in the USA and UK, they are able to embody a recruitment beyond borders ideology ensuring that the best possible candidates are recruited for the position in which they can excel, regardless of limits. Positions currently available include: Global Account Executive, Sales Director [EMEA and DACH], SAP Sales Executive, Lead Pre-Sales Engineer, SaaS Account Manager, Snowflake Architect, Commercial Account Executive [DACH], Senior Enterprise Account Executive [DACH], Territory Account Executive [DACH], Smart Pros CPQ Consultant, Senior Sales Engineer, and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.