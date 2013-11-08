Gloria Ruth Wins Best Photographer Award and Creates New Website for 2014

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Weddings are an expression of love and commitment between two people, as well as a cause for celebration for the loved ones of each of the happy couple. In order to commemorate the occasion it is commonplace to hire a wedding photographer to capture moments from the special day, but a good photographer should be anything but commonplace. Starting her career in the film industry, Gloria Ruth has risen to become an award winning wedding photographer thanks to her distinct narrative style.



After winning her award, the best wedding photographer in Miami Gloria created a new website to demonstrate a portfolio of her work to potential clients worldwide, and fully integrated the site with her social media presence on Facebook and Twitter to showcase her work to friends, fans and followers. The move comes as bookings for 2014 and 2015 are already starting to be made.



The best photographer in South Florida can now be hired by anyone in the world to capture moments from their special day. Indeed, Gloria even takes engagement photos, and prides herself on documenting the journey of the wedding as a signifier of the journey the couple will embark upon together.



A spokesperson for Gloria Ruth explained, “Gloria is now already taking bookings for 2014 and into 2015, and she is so sought after precisely because of her unique approach to the task of capturing a wedding, doing so with a cinematic eye as opposed to a photographic one and capturing not just compositions, but human moments of truth. Her award-winning status has certainly helped, and social media has given her a means by which for that recognition to be seen internationally by a worldwide clientele. As a result, booking her time has become the preoccupation of many a bride to be.”



About Gloria Ruth

Gloria began her photography career as an on-set independent film photographer, before she was smitten with the pursuit of trying to capture the amazing love shared between the bride and groom in perfect still frames so that they could hold on to that moment forever. Gloria loves being a storyteller with the camera and approaching each wedding with a unique cinematic style. Currently residing in South Florida, Gloria works anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: http://gloriaruth.com/