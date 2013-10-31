Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (Glorious) is a manufacturer and specialty retailer of apparel. The company offers a wide range of apparel selection for men, women and teenagers. The company sells its merchandize through national brands and its flagship brands including Jeanswest, Quiksilver Glorious Sun, Roxy and Mofeel. Additionally, it exports its private brands casual wear apparel to various locations in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. It operates 3,140 retail stores of which 1,658 are franchised stores. It also retails through e-commerce website, www.jeanswest.cn. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, the US, the Middle East, Mongolia, Vietnam and Venezuela. Glorious is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145195/glorious-sun-enterprises-limited-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###