GloriousDiamonds.net, the Wholesale Suppliers of High Quality Diamonds in Bangkok

Glorious Diamonds Co., Ltd is a diamondshop online featuring high quality diamonds in Bangkok. Round brilliant, princess cut, pear, heart, oval, marquise, emerald, asscher, radiant, cushion, cushionmbr and trillion are the most popular diamonds featured here. Here at Glorious Diamonds, customers always come first. And that is why they do not compromise on quality of the diamonds. Customers get to shop for premier diamonds and diamond products at wholesale prices.



The online stores do offer an exquisite range of products. However, if the customers wish to buy diamonds directly, they can visit the store which is located in Jewelry Trade Center that is very easy to travel from BTS Saladaeng or MRT Silom. Started by Mr. Khun Hiran, an ardent entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Glorious Diamonds continues to strive to deliver premier quality diamonds with ultimate customer satisfaction. The website also provides information on how to choose real diamonds to help customers make informed choices.



To know more visit https://gloriousdiamonds.net/



Glorious Diamonds Co., Ltd.

Glorious Diamonds Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and supplies high quality diamonds in Bangkok at wholesale prices.



Mr. Hiran – Glorious Diamonds Co., Ltd.

Address: 919/503-504, 43rd floor,Jewelry Trade Center Building,

Silom Road, Kwaeng Silom, Khet Bangrak, Bangkok 10500,Thailand

Phone: +669 4690 7999, +66 2630 2728 , +66880090060

Email: Hiran@gloriousdiamonds.net

Website: https://gloriousdiamonds.net/