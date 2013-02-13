Glossy Magazines Enjoy Bulk Printing Discounts from Leading NY Online Printer 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM has launched new special bulk printing discounts for glossy magazine companies to provide low cost premium quality printing paper in bulk, as well as reduced pricing for printing assistance on related projects such as binding and graphics. 4OVER4.COM provides businesses with a leading suite of digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, bumper stickers printing, custom banners printing, yard sign printing and other custom printing services.



Glossy magazines strive for a balance between quality and cost because they operate like any other business with a budget and fixed projected operating expenses. Working on a budget and still maintaining high quality standards is no easy task especially when printing for a growing number of readers, and glossy magazine companies are constantly on the lookout for ways to optimize their operations by lowering printing costs in order to convert resulting savings to profits which can then be re-invested into their operations to foster growth.



With the 4OVER4 special offer of discounts for bulk purchases of printing paper, as well as low pricing for printing assistance (graphics, binding, and so on), glossy magazine companies can now enjoy significantly lower print project cost and access much needed savings which will improve their bottom line.



"Glossy magazine companies have the difficult task of keeping production costs low while employing only the best quality materials, people and resources to produce their content. Having access to a source of bulk low cost, high quality paper as well as professional printing assistance for special projects can go a long way to reduce their operational costs and boost profits – and this is what we are offering," said a 4OVER4.COM spokesperson.



For more information about the 4OVER4 corporate printing offer for glossy magazines or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



