Glow Dental Continues to Give Patients the Very Best Dental Care Available in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Patients of all ages can now find the best in Dental Care in London, as Glow Dental continues to provide the best and most expansive range of treatments available. Specialising in preventative, cosmetic, and minimally invasive dentistry, Glow Dental provides the most professional ‘in-house’ treatment in London. Glow Dental also provides an extremely high level of customer service, so even nervous patients feel comfortable.



In addition to general dentistry, the practice is experienced in a range of other areas: Crowns, bridges, implants, veneers, root canal treatments, bonding, and oral surgery are provided with the latest technology. Patients can also receive cosmetic braces, as an alternative to the traditional form, and experience the latest in laser dentistry.



The team is led by Dr. Hooman Sanaty, Principal Dentist, a member of the British Dental Association, the General Dental Council, and the Dental Protection Society. Also on board are Dr. Phil Walberg, Associate Dentist; Marie Baldo, D.D.S. and expert in children dentistry; and hygienist Kristi Sinclair. A cosmetic surgeon is also on staff and such a high level of expertise under one roof contributes to the best dental practice in London.



Another aspect of Glow Dental is its commitment to technology. It employs digital radiographic equipment, high-tech materials, and state-of-the-art laboratories. These plus a highly trained team makes for the best dental care for all age groups and conditions. In addition, it provides full details on all of its treatments and service fees, while 0% interest free payment plans are also available.



For more information on Glow Dental, please visit their website at http://www.glowdental.co.uk



About Glow Dental

Glow Dental is a practice, based in Battersea, London, which uses state-of-the-art technology to provide the best in dental care. It specializes in general dentistry, cosmetic and orthodontic treatments, dental implants, teeth whitening, and more. Led by Dr. Hooman Sanaty, the practice employs a team of friendly dentists, nurses, and hygienists and works with people of all ages with any dental condition.



Address

87 Northcote Rd,

Battersea,

London,

SW11 6PL

Email: info@glowdental.co.uk

Tel: 020 7223 7096



Opening hours

Monday: 9am to 6.30pm

Tuesday: 9am to 6pm

Wednesday: 9am to 7.30pm

Thursday: 9am to 7pm

Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturday by appointment only