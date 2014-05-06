Glucosamine for Dogs By Super Dog Nutrition Announces a Profit-Sharing Program for Animals in Need

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Super Dog Nutrition is a company that provides the highest quality dog joint supplement - Super Healthy Joints. Super Healthy Joints, a dog joint supplement is veterinarian-recommended and is as tasty as dog treats, according to Super Dog Nutrition’s four-legged customers. The company is proud to announce a brand new profit-sharing program that will help animals in need. Ten percent of the company’s profits will be donated to a variety of worthy animal causes throughout the United States, including no-kill animal shelters.



The fact that the founders of Super Dog Nutrition are committed to sharing their profits to help animals does not come as a surprise to the many customers who have purchased their dog vitamins. Since the very first day the company opened for business, they have strived to help improve the health and quality of life of thousands of four-legged friends across the nation.



Most notably, one of Super Dog Nutrition’s most popular dog joint supplements is designed to naturally treat arthritis in dogs. Super Healthy Joints contains glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, MSM and vitamin C. Designed to taste just like a tasty doggie treat, dogs will readily gobble up the dog arthritis supplement. The number one veterinarian recommended product also comes with a 100 percent guarantee, which means that pet owners can rest assured that they will get their money back in the rare instance where the supplement does not make a difference in their beloved pooch’s health.



The supplement’s potent formula is designed to protect healthy joints while also helping to rebuild cartilage in damaged and sore joints that are affected by arthritis. “This powerful nutritional supplement is excellent to treat arthritis in dogs, who are experiencing discomfort in their joints, suffering from degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis), recovering from any type of joint or hip surgery or injury, and of course it adds a layer of protection to dogs that live an active lifestyle and want to prevent joint problems,” said a company spokesperson, adding that the supplement helps dogs to once again run and walk with ease.



Anyone who would like to learn more about the advantages of using glucosamine for dogs, Super Healthy Joints as well as taking advantage of a 10 percent OFF coupon code (VIPPET10) is encouraged to visit the Amazon product page, which contains detailed product information as well as outstanding customer reviews. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Glucosamine-Dogs-Supplements-Chondroitin-Arthritis/dp/B00IT8E6T6



About Super Dog Nutrition

Super Dog Nutrition (TM) was created by dog owners to help improve the lives of their own little family members with only the highest quality products available. Their products became very popular with friends and family, which launched their new mission – to help as many animals throughout the world as possible. Their products are manufactured in United States, and they donate 10 percent of their profits to all types of dog-related causes.