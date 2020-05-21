Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market (Product - Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin; Application - Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper & Pulp, and Other Applications; Form - Syrup, and Solid): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



According to the report, the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Demand for Physical Activity to Maintain Good Health



The continuous growing health awareness about the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin among the youth and middle-class consumers is helping to grow the demand of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin-based food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and other products. Further, the growing demand for physical activity to maintain good health is helping to a different type of energy-rich products among consumers.



However, the lack of awareness among the consumers about the different uses and health benefits of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin-based product is restricting the growth of the market. The growing awareness about the health benefits of these ingredients in the developing countries is expected to provide immense opportunities for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin industry in the near future.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is the Leading Player of the Glucose, Dextrose, And Maltodextrin Market



Geographically, Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market are segmented in the four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading player of the Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin based products, owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical, food, and beverage manufacturing companies in this region.



Additionally, the presence of a large number of the consumers who continuously use glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin based products is helping to grow the demand of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin based products at a sustainable rate. Europe is the second-largest market for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin based products.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the continuous growing demand for the different types of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin based products in this region at a very high rate.



