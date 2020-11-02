New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 58,764.21 million by 2027, registering a steady CAGR of 6.9%. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats.



Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Size – USD 34,199.69 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trend-Demand from pharmaceutical industry is expected to shape the sector in the coming years.



The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ADM(US), Ingredion (US), AGRANA (Austria), Tate & Lyle (UK), Cargill (US), ROQUETTE (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Avebe Group (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Global Sweeteners Holdings (Hong Kong), Gulshan Polyols (India), and Fooding Group Limited (China), among others.



Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.



Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of security type, deployment type, component, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



On the basis of Application:

Food & beverages

Confectionery products

Bakery products

Dairy products

Beverages

Soups, sauces, and dressings

Others (meat & seafood, snacks, and noodles)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care products

Paper & pulp

Others (agriculture, leather processing, and other industrial applications)



On the basis of Product:

Glucose

Dextrose

Maltodextrin



The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



