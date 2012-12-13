New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Glucose Monitoring market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories - Blood Glucose Test Strips, Blood Glucose Meters and Lancets. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Glucose Monitoring market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Glucose Monitoring market categories - Blood Glucose Test Strips, Blood Glucose Meters and Lancets.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Glucose Monitoring market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Glucose Monitoring market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan, Inc., Bayer HealthCare AG, Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Nipro Corporation and Terumo Corporation.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Glucose Monitoring competitive landscape in BRICS.
