Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook in BRICS to 2018 New Report

Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018 provides key market data on the Glucose Monitoring market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories – Blood Glucose Test Strips, Blood Glucose Meters and Lancets. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Glucose Monitoring market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size data for Glucose Monitoring market categories – Blood Glucose Test Strips, Blood Glucose Meters and Lancets.

- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Glucose Monitoring market in each of the aforementioned countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Glucose Monitoring market in BRICS.

- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan, Inc., Bayer HealthCare AG, Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Nipro Corporation and Terumo Corporation.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Glucose Monitoring competitive landscape in BRICS.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. LifeScan, Inc. Bayer HealthCare AG Abbott Laboratories ARKRAY, Inc. Nipro Corporation Terumo Corporation



