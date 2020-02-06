Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Glucose Monitoring Industry



Glucose monitoring helps people suffering from diabetes in managing their health and avoiding its associated problems. Any individual can use the results of glucose monitoring to make decisions about food, physical activity, and medications which can help him stay healthy. The most common glucose monitoring solutions are blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. In addition to it, the traditional way to check glucose levels involves pricking a fingertip with an automatic piercing device to obtain a blood sample and then using a glucose meter to measure the blood sample's glucose level.



CGM is a way to measure glucose levels in real-time throughout the day and night. CGM systems use a tiny sensor inserted under the skin to check glucose levels in tissue fluid. The sensor stays in place for several days to a week and then must be replaced. It is connected to a transmitter that sends the information via wireless radio frequency to a monitoring and display device. The device can detect and notify you if glucose is reaching a high or low limit.



The key factors which are anticipated to drive glucose monitoring market include growing number of diabetic patients, increase in ageing population, rising obese population, growing urban population, increase in healthcare expenditure and desk bound lifestyle. Some of the significant developments of this industry include introduction of new innovative products in the market, approval of artificial pancreas, increasing awareness about health and glucose monitoring, growing investment in digital health solutions and increase in CGM recommendations. However, the challenge to be faced ahead is CGM reimbursement, extreme competition among companies and legal regulations.



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Glucose Monitoring market with focus on CGM. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the global market is reined by few major players namely Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, and DexCom. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.



Table of Content



1. Glucose Monitoring: An Introduction



2. Market Analysis



2.1 Global Diabetes Devices Market by Segment

2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market by Value

2.2.1 Traditional Glucose Monitoring Market

2.2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by Value



3. The US CGM Market



4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Growth Drivers



4.2 Key Trends



4.2.1 Introduction of New Innovative Products in the Market

4.2.2 Approval of Artificial Pancreas

4.2.3 Increasing Consciousness about Health and Glucose Monitoring

4.2.4 Growing Investment in Digital Health Solutions

4.2.5 Increase in CGM Recommendation



4.3 Challenges



4.3.1 CGM Reimbursement

4.3.2 Extreme Competition among Companies

4.3.3 Legal Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape



5.1 Global CGM Market Share by Company

5.2 The US CGM Market Share by Company

5.3 The US CGM Market Share by Patients Volume

5.4 CGM Device Comparison by Company



6. Company Profiles



6.1 Abbot Laboratories



6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies



6.2 Medtronic Inc.



6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies



6.3 Dexcom



6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies



List of Charts



Types of Diabetes

Types of Glucose Meters

Glucose Monitoring Market

Global Diabetes Market by Segment (2015/2020E)

Global Glucose Monitoring Market by Value (2005-2015)

Global Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Traditional Glucose Monitoring Market by Value (2005-2015)

Global Traditional Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by Value (2010-2015)

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

The US Diabetes Population (2013-2015)

The US Diabetes Population Forecast (2016-2020)

The US Diagnosed Diabetes Population (2013-2015)

The US Diagnosed Diabetes Population Forecast (2016-2020)

The US Type 1 Diabetes Population (2013-2015)

The US Type 1 Diabetes Population Forecast (2016-2020)

Diabetes Type 2 Patients in the US (2013-2015)

Diabetes Type 2 Patient Forecast in the US (2016-2020)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Penetration in the US (2012-2015)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Penetration Forecast in the US (2016-2020)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Patient Volume in the US (2013-2015)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Patient Volume Forecast in the US (2016-2020)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Patient Volume in the US by Category (2013-2015)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Patient Volume Forecast in the US by Category (2016-2020)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Growth in the US by Volume (2013-2015)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Growth Forecast in the US by Volume (2016-2020)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Revenue Growth in the US (2014-2015)

CGM Diabetes Type-1 Revenue Growth Forecast in the US (2016-2020)

Global Diabetic Population (2006-2015)

Global Ageing Population (2006-2015)

Global Obese Population (2007-2015)

Global Urban Population (2007-2015)

Global Healthcare Expenditure (2007-2015)

Global Investment in Digital Health Solutions by Value (2012-2015)

Global CGM Market Share by Company (2015)



