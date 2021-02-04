New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Glucuronolactone is a naturally occurring material that is an essential structural feature in virtually all epithelial cells. It is used in energy drinks to raise energy levels and boost alertness and is often used to minimize "brain fog" caused by different chronic illnesses. The thriving health and medical sectors will fuel the growth of the global Glucuronolactone market, as they are commonly used in joint therapy to enhance muscle strength.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Merck Millipore Corporation, Suzhou No. 5 Factory Pharmaceutical, Creative Compounds, Anhui Fubore, Shouguang Zhonghe Biochemical, and Aceto Corporation, among others.



Market Drivers:



The rising health and pharmacy sectors, combined with the prevalence of energy drinks and vitamins, would have a significant effect on consumer development. Growing understanding of wellbeing due to the number of internet users, as well as the shift in customer behavior towards energy drinks, are gaining momentum in the industry. Glucuronolactone share related drugs may have adverse effects, including nausea, insomnia, muscle spasms, or elevated heart rate, and might be dangerous to those suffering from high cholesterol.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global glucuronolactone market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



· Powder

· Liquid

· Tablet/Capsule



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



· Preservatives

· Antioxidants

· Processing aids & additives

· Energy supplements

· Others



Industry verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



· Food & beverages

· Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

· Others



Regional Landscape:



The North American region led with a market share of 40% in 2018 due to the presence of core end-user economies in the region. Some of them are Rockstar Inc., Red Bull, and Beast. Development in the Asia Pacific region will be supported by the involvement of a range of glucuronolactone and glucuronolactone-based producers.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Glucuronolactone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Glucuronolactone Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Glucuronolactone Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Glucuronolactone Market Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Market driver analysis

4.5.1.1. Growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

4.5.1.2. Popularity and demand of energy drinks and supplements



Continue…



