The growth of the glue laminated timber market majorly depends on the advancements in the field of interior designing and constructions. The extensive properties of this timber have resulted in its usage in various applications across the construction sector. Moreover, the high cost of glue laminated timber makes it one of the most sought-after and novel materials used in interior designing. New construction end-uses are expected to dominate the market, and thereby increasing the majority of the global glue-laminated timber market share. The reasons can be the growing use of glue-laminated timber in recreation, commercial, manufacturing, and residential building works. Along with these, the application sector is influenced by floor beams, accounting for the largest share globally.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Structural Wood Systems, Forest Timber Engineering Ltd., Boise Cascade, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Gaishorn GmbH, Ecocurves, Pfeifer Holz GmbH, Canfor Corporation, Setra Group AB, Binderholz GmbH, and Meiken Lamwood Corp.have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the growing popularity of glue laminate as a building material and various government norms. The increasing number of manufacturers of glue laminate in North America and the extensive research & development for technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the market in the region. The easy availability of timber in the forests of Central European countries and the availability of advanced timber processing industries are the prominent factors influencing the market growth in Europe. Countries like the U.S., Italy, Japan, Australia, Canada, and China are rapidly developing their markets for glue laminated timber.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Glue Laminated Timber market on the basis of Type, Shape, Application, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Premium Grade

Framing Grade

Industrial Grade

Architectural Grade



Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Straight

Curved

Custom



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Glue Laminated Timber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Glue Laminated Timber Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Low Cost Alternative to Steel and Concrete

4.2.2.2. Durability, Lightness and High Thermal Performance

4.2.2.3. Growing Public Awareness for Environmental Sustainability

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Moisture Absorption

4.2.3.2. Usage of Spruce and Pine

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



