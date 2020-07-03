Glutathione Market Analysis by 2024: Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.,, Shandong Jincheng Biological Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences Co. Ltd., Anhui GSH Bio-Technol

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- In the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., glutathione market size is likely to surpass US$295 mn by 2025.



Glutathione has become a ubiquitous compound and has subsequently become popular as the master antioxidant for it bolsters the recycling and utilization of other antioxidants such as vitamin C and E, along with alpha lipoic acid.



Given that glutathione has antioxidant protection, detoxification and aging defense, stakeholders have exhibited increased traction towards glutathione. Intake of glutathione is likely to soar as glutathione is gaining traction globally.



Trends



Increased traction for reduced glutathione is slated to set the trend in glutathione industry as it has been playing an invaluable role in the detoxification of range of electrophilic compounds and peroxides through glutathione peroxidases and glutathione S-transferases (GST).



Soaring trend for glutathione is mainly attributed to the prevalence of mammals, fungi, plants and prokaryotic organisms. Prominently, reduced glutathione is widely being found in high concentrations in cellular systems and is playing instrumental role in detoxification of a slew of electrophilic compounds. Considering the lack of glutathione that puts the cell at risk of oxidative damage, traction for reduced glutathione is likely to be witnessed in the next few years.



Growth drivers



In recent years, GSH is profoundly being used in food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmetics industries. Leading to a new era of health and medicine, traction for GSH in nutraceuticals is likely to fuel the growth in glutathione industry.



With glutathione having antioxidants that can protect the body from damaging effects, cosmetic sector has become a prominent recipient of glutathione. Glutathione is being highly sought-after in cosmetics for skin care and is believed to maintain the function of normal immune system.



Opportunities



Given the rise of pharmaceutical industry in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, North America is likely to be a happy hunting ground for stakeholders eyeing to expand their portfolios in glutathione industry. Notably, glutathione tends to protect thiol groups in molecules, including enzymes and proteins.



Investment in APAC is likely to pick pace as end-markets continue to exhibit inclination towards skin care products. Use of glutathione for skin care has been providing a viable environment for growth of novel skin cells.



Strikingly, skincare products containing glutathione are being used to relieve and treat heavy metals in skins. It is worth noting that glutathione has become popular among the masses as a tremendous skin-whitening agent. It is expected that stakeholders will continue to infuse investments in both North America and APAC to expand their portfolios.