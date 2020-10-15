Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Gluten Free Food Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global gluten-free food market is expected to grow from $4.97 billion in 2019 and to $5.07 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.08%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $6.43 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 8.25%.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Gluten Free Food Market: Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc, Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd,, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Wessanen, and Valeo Foods Group Limited.



Industry News and Updates:



Jun 5, 2017: Kellogg's Gluten Free in India Case



When Kellogg's decided to come to India, they began with an aggressive ad campaign to get the word out, this did not work and they did not know why. They began to collect data and reviewed the results. From the data Kellogg's realized that the average Indian family did not eat breakfast. Also they liked to heat up their milk before mixing it with cereal, which is different than eating it cold and it makes the cereal taste bad. Price was a big thing for the Indian consumers as well. When Kellogg's decided to try and market their cereal as a health product, Indians began to think of it as a premium, upper-class product.



As of 2013, however, the Indian consumer was beginning to evolve. With the youngest population in the world, the young generation was looking towards the future and was looking forward to globalization. The young people knew they would be making more money soon, thanks to India's booming economy, and they were beginning to move towards more of a Western-style spending pattern. They knew that celiac disease was spreading and prevalent so they were looking to start spending their money while they were young on products that promoted a healthier lifestyle.



01 July 2016: Wessanen acquires gluten-free cake brand Mrs Crimble's



Food company Wessanen – the owner of brands such as Clipper Tea, Kallø and Whole Earth – has today acquired gluten-free cake brand Mrs Crimble's for an undisclosed sum. A pioneer in the UK's gluten-free market for more than 30 years, Mrs Crimble's has established itself as a producer of free-from macarons – as well as a broad range of other gluten-free products including cakes, biscuits, snacks and treats.



Mrs Crimble's net revenue amounted to £12.7m in 2015. It had widespread distribution across all channels in the UK and increasing presence internationally, and fits very well into Wessanen's existing portfolio of healthy and sustainable brands. And it is expected to benefit further from the growth of the free-from category with sales of free-from foods forecast to grow 13% to reach £531 million in 2016, up from an estimated £470 million in 2015, according to figures cited by Wessanen.



Key Market Trends



The gluten free food market consists of sales of gluten free food items and related services. Gluten is a group of proteins found in various grains including barley, wheat, and rye. The gluten free food items are consumed mostly by people with celiac disease or are allergic to gluten. Gluten free food comprises fruit & vegetable, meat, fish, potatoes, rice, lentils, and others. The benefits associated with the consumption of gluten free food includes weight loss, increased energy, and improved health. The global gluten-free food market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the gluten-free food market in 2019.



In January 2020, Fazer Group, a Finland-based food processor acquired bakery and milling business of Vuohela Delicacy. This acquisition aims towards strengthening Fazer's in the gluten free bakery products market in Finland. Vuohela Delicacy is engaged in producing gluten free bakery products in Finland. In Finland, gluten free bakery items accounts for 3.0% of the total bakery market. Fazer anticipates substantial growth in the market, thus, planning to expand its gluten free bakery product portfolio in order to meet the consumer requirements. The gluten free food market covered in this report is segmented by product type into bakery products; dairy/ dairy alternatives; meats/ meats alternatives; condiments, seasonings, spreads; desserts & ice creams; prepared foods; pasta and rice; others. It is also segmented by distribution channel into conventional retailers; natural sales channels.



The high cost associated with the gluten free products in comparison with the gluten containing products is anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the coming years. The replacement of gluten containing wheat with the gluten free grains along with requirement of additional ingredients such as inulin, guar gum, chicory, and oligo fructose increases the production cost for the manufacturers. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), on an average gluten free items were 242% more expensive that the regular products. This is likely to increase the price for consumers. Which in turn, is anticipated to restraint the growth of gluten free products market over the forecast period.



The need for gluten free products are driving innovation across food industry, especially in bakery sector. For instance, In November 2018, Veripan, specialist in food products, announced the launch of breakthrough all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free bakery. This is a completely natural solution discovered to create gluten free bakery products while avoiding crumbly textures, dryness, and off-flavors. This scenario is to provide ample of growth opportunities for manufacturers for expansion in the global market.



Increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to contribute to higher demand for gluten free food products. Celiac disease a severe genetic autoimmune disease that damages the villi of small intestine and affects the absorption of nutrients from food. According to National Foundation for Celiac Awareness (NFCA), an estimation of 3.0 million (1 in 133) Americans has celiac disease, however 83.0% of the 3 million Americans are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. A person suffering from IBS is sensitive to gluten and consumption of gluten containing food aggravates the disease systems. Therefore, the rising incidence of IBS and celiac diseases is projected to boost the demand for gluten free food over the coming years.



Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Bakery Products; Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives; Meats/ Meats Alternatives; Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads; Desserts & Ice Creams; Prepared Foods; Pasta and Rice; Others



2) By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retailers; Natural Sales Channels



Influence Of The Gluten Free Food Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Gluten Free Food market.

- Gluten Free Food market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Gluten Free Food market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Gluten Free Food market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Gluten Free Food market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Gluten Free Food market.



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Gluten Free Food Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



