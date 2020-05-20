Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- The global Gluten Free Food market was valued at USD 7.4 Billion in 2015 and is projected to touch USD 15 Billion by 2025, developing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025. Growing preference for low cholesterol and healthier food ingredients is estimated to drive global gluten free food market over 2019-2026. Rise in prevalence of heart diseases is also a key factor influencing masses to go gluten-free. Demand for gluten free food products is increasing due to its healthier lipid profile, which helps in reducing risk of heart diseases.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/226

Gluten is a type of protein found in grains, such as barley and wheat. It is also found in related wheat species and hybrids. Consumption of gluten-based foods is related to the risk of increased cholesterol and gastrointestinal disorders. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of gluten-free diet is likely to fuel gluten free food market growth over the coming years.

Strict regulations in Europe and North America market for labelling of gluten free food will increase consumer awareness related to the products. Moreover, growing consumer preference for high protein grains, such as oat, quinoa and buckwheat, is likely to foster gluten free food industry share. Gluten free food market size is forecast to cross the USD 15 billion mark by 2026.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-food-market

Top Companies:

- Hero Group Ag

- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

- Seitz Glutenfrei

- Dr. Schar Ag/Spa

- General Mills Inc.

- Kellogg's Company

- Raisio PLC

- DI Manufacturing

- Glutafin



By Product

o Bakery

o Baby Food

o Ready Meals

o Cereals & Snacks

o Pizza & Pasta

o Savouries

o Others

By Distribution Chanel

o Conventional Store

o Hotels & Restaurants

o Educational Institutes

o Specialty Services

o Hospitals & Drug Stores



In the processed food industry, millets, buckwheat, and quinoa are being used for preparing dishes such as pasta, pizza, sandwiches, waffles, etc., given the increasing affinity of consumers towards incorporation of healthier ingredients in their diets. Rapid adoption of cholesterol & fat free alternatives may also boost product demand.

Rise in the prevalence of celiac diseases across the globe is encouraging the bakery industry to use natural & gluten free ingredients. Gluten free bakery ingredients offer the same taste & consistency as that of normal inputs and are aligned with the advantages of low concentration of saturated & trans-fat. Shifting trends toward low calorie food and adoption of healthy food habits are expected to boost market share.

Various positive initiatives have been undertaken by governments across the world to increase the quality of mid-day meals offered by schools. Also, rise in number of gluten intolerance cases among children is encouraging school authorities to provide gluten-free meals, which can accelerate gluten free food industry growth.

Rising disposable income in APAC countries is increasing consumer propensity to spend on healthier food options, which is likely to induce gluten free food market demand. Mounting demand for allergen-free meals along with consumer concerns towards health and wellness have encouraged the consumption of gluten free alternatives. Moreover, in line with rise in digestive ailments in the region, food manufacturers are prompted to diversify their product portfolios with gluten free food options.

Inquiry of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/226

Kellogg's Company, Gluatfin, Dr. Schar AG, and Seitz Glutenfrei are some of the key payers contributing to global gluten free food market. Key manufacturers are engaging in acquisitions and new product launches to offer diverse range of gluten free food products. Companies are experimenting with different ingredients to develop a variety of palatable gluten food alternatives. Product advertising on social media and free-sampling programs are some other strategies undertaken by the industry players to gain an edge over the market.