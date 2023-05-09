NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Gluten Free Food Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Gluten Free Food market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Boulder Brands Inc (United States), Hain Celestial Group Inc (United States), Dr. Schar AG (Italy), General Mills (United States), Kellogg's (United States), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Ener-G Foods Inc (United States), Freedom Foods Group Ltd (Australia), Genius Foods Ltd (United Kingdom), Seitz Glutenfrei (Germany).



Gluten is a protein found in wheat, Rye, and Barley and can be additionally added as an ingredient in many other food products. However, gluten is not good for people who are sensitive to gluten and have celiac diseases like diabetes, cholesterol and any other digestive problems. Today Gluten-free food can be seen everywhere in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online sites.



Influencing Market Trend

- Introduction of Flavours in Gluten-free Products is also Increasing the Market Growth

Market Drivers

- Growing Health issues like Celiac Diseases across the Globe is Increasing the Gluten-Free Food Market

- The Increasing availability of Gluten-free Products in Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness through Brand Promotion and Advertisement will Boost the Market

Challenges:

- Unfavorable Taste of Gluten-Free Food will Increase Supply Demand Volatility



Analysis by Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Ready Meals, Baby Food, Dairy Products, Pasta & Pizza, Savories, Other), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Hospitals & Drugs stores, E-Retailers, Others), Source (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Gluten Free Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Recognizing the problems faced by celiac patients, FSSAI has introduced a certain standard for gluten-free food and their labeling requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, for instance, gluten-free food in Codex and European Union (EU) provides that the product shall not have more than 20 mg/kg of gluten.



