Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- According to the report, the global gluten-free pasta market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The gluten-free foods & beverages market had drastically changed from being a niche market to a mainstream one. Millions of people are consuming gluten-free products now, not only because of being diagnosed with celiac disease but also because of growing concern about better health. A current trend of consumer preference towards free-from products consumption has further stimulated the gluten-free foods & beverages market.



Favorable Regulatory Norms are Supporting the Growth of the Gluten-Free Pasta Industry



The increase in the cases of celiac disease and gluten intolerance is majorly driving the gluten-free pasta market. A substantial portion of the global population is being diagnosed with celiac disease, particularly in the region of Europe and North America. Moreover, the improved distribution channel network is expanding the demand for gluten-free pasta. The number of supermarket and hypermarket have opened in cities and towns making the distribution channels more accessible.



Furthermore, favorable regulatory norms are supporting the growth of the gluten-free pasta market. Along with regulatory norms, the government is undertaking initiatives to promote the wellbeing and better health of the citizens. However, the high price of the products is the major restraining factor for the growth of the gluten-free pasta market. Nevertheless, the growing demand from the millennials is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the gluten-free pasta market.



Retail Shops Segment Held the Highest Industry Share



The gluten-free pasta market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channels. The types of gluten-free pasta are classified into brown rice pasta, quinoa pasta, chickpea pasta, and multigrain pasta. The brown rice pasta segment held the largest market share among the type owing to the health benefits of the brown rice including prevention from diabetes and heart diseases. The distribution channel for the gluten-free pasta market includes retail shops, supermarket/hypermarket, and e-commerce. The retail shops segment held the highest market share owing to high consumer preference to retail stores to buy groceries and food products.



North America Held the Highest Market Share



Regionally, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global gluten-free pasta market. The dominance of the North American market attributed to the rise in the number of patients suffering from celiac disease and the high consumption of pasta in the region. Moreover, the growing trend of buying free-from food products is expected to boost the growth of the Gluten-Free Pasta market in this region.



