Gluten-Free Products Market Analysis with Ongoing Trends & Market Revenue

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The market is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets. Gluten is a protein that is primarily found in four grains, namely, wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (crossbreed). Its main purpose is to give the dough its elasticity, which is further used to produce a line of products by imparting a chewy texture and retaining the product's shape. However, this protein is not suitable for every consumer, as it may result in various health-related issues. Hence, companies are manufacturing a line of gluten-free products and marketing it globally as they experience a positive demand from consumers facing gluten-intolerance issues and other health-related problems caused due to gluten.



Download PDF Brochure



By type, the bakery products segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020.



Globally, the demand for gluten-free bakery products is witnessing increased demand, particularly in the developed regions. Owing to this, the bakery products segment is estimated to dominate the global market, by type, in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The bakery products segment includes bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, and baking mixes & flours. These products are staple foods of the population in North America and Europe; countries in these regions are also known to have the highest number of gluten-intolerant population in the world. Awareness among the population for these products is leading in these regions and also shows a rising awareness among the population for celiac and other digestive health issues.



The solid form segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020, by form.



The global market is majorly dominated by the solid form, across regions and countries. This is attributed to the fact that manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this form of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demand. Products such as bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, baking mixes & flours, breakfast cereals, snack bars, confectionery products, noodles, and RTE products fall under the solid form of the gluten-free product segment. Manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten-free products owing to the higher sales of these products, longer shelf-life, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and lower costs of production.



The segment estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020, by distribution channel, is the conventional stores segment.



Conventional stores were largely preferred by an array of consumers for purchasing gluten-free products. This is attributed to the factors such as the ease in accessing stores, availability of various product categories, and frequent purchasing destinations. Owing to this, the segment has accounted for the majority share in the global market, by distribution channel and also, is projected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.



North America dominated the global market in 2019; however, European market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The North American market is currently dominating the global gluten-free products market. Factors leading to the dominance of this region in the global market include the relatively high awareness of gluten-free products, diagnosed celiac patients, key players existing in the market, and higher purchasing power of the populace.



As consumers are becoming aware of the diseases caused by heavy consumption of gluten, most are now moving toward a gluten-free diet, further enabling product manufacturers to develop a strong gluten-free product portfolio. Additionally, various prominent companies are now coming up with different variants of gluten-free products to tap into this dynamic food product category. General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Kellogg's Company are a few major players in the gluten-free products category in the region that drive growth by offering a broad range of gluten-free products and introducing newer product innovations catering to dynamic consumer demands in the market.



Request for Customization



The key players in this market include, The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg's Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bob's Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amy's Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).



The market also consists of key start-ups that include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickey's LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).