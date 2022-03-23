Gluten-Free Products Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The market is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets. Gluten is a protein that is primarily found in four grains, namely, wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (crossbreed). Its main purpose is to give the dough its elasticity, which is further used to produce a line of products by imparting a chewy texture and retaining the product's shape.



Driver:

Restraint:

A gluten-free diet isn't necessarily a healthier diet as perceived by the population shifting toward gluten-free dietary lifestyles due to an array of health benefits offered. Gluten-free flours that are further used to make gluten-free products such as breads, pasta, pizza, and other bakery goods can be highly refined and are low in fiber with a high glycemic index (GI). Sometimes, to match the taste, texture, and feel of these gluten-free ingredients or flours to conventional gluten-containing ingredients, fats and sugar are additionally added, which can lead to human health issues. Several people consuming a gluten-free dietary lifestyle are adopting low-fiber diets, as gluten-free foods are often made with low-fiber refined flours and starches, such as white rice flour, tapioca starch, corn starch, and potato starch.



Opportunity:

Adoption of micro-encapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products.



Challenges

Changing a consumer's dietary lifestyle to gluten-free lifestyles is extremely difficult. A majority of people are not able to adapt to it because of the difference in its texture, flavor, taste, and many other reasons. This creates a major challenge for several key players in the global market. The key players in the gluten-free products market face this challenge as to how to formulate a product with similar palatable texture, flavor, consistency, and taste in comparison to conventional gluten-containing products. This is a cause of several factors that include difficulty in using replacement ingredients and getting them to interact in the same way as they would in the original product.



The key players in this market include, The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg's Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bob's Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amy's Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).



