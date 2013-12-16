Gluten Free Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The reason for the inception of gluten free products is the fact that gluten rich food is known to cause a disease known as celiac disease. It’s a condition wherein the patient’s immune system gets auto-triggered when they consume foods containing gluten. There is no medication available currently to cure this disease and the only way possible to avoid it is to switch to a gluten free diet. The gluten free products are experiencing a substantial growth due to various health benefits associated with it. The conviction that gluten free products are healthier than conventional products is one of the major factors influencing the growth in market of gluten free products. Easy availability of the products in retail stores, supermarkets, food-malls is also a factor for its increasing market. Gluten free products can be segmented on the basis of types which include gluten free breakfast cereals, flour, bakery and snacks.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gluten-free-products-market.html



Gluten free products can also be segmented on the basis of sales channel management. Natural sales management is one of the key sales channels used by industry participants to sell their products. It includes standalone health food stores and natural food chain. Conventional retailers including grocery, drug store, mass merchandiser, club store etc. formulate another important sales channel. North America and Europe are the largest manufacturer of gluten free products followed by Asia-Pacific and ROW. North America and Europe also dominates the demand for gluten free products.



Some of the key manufacturers of gluten free products include H.J. Heinz Company, Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Big Oz Industries Ltd, Kellogg Company, Domino's Pizza Inc., Glutamel and Hero Group AG among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Food & Beverages Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us



Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blog:

http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com/

http://marketbusinessresearcher.blogspot.com/