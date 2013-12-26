Gluten-Free Products Market Poise $6,206.2 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- The report "Gluten-Free Products Market By Type (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Baking Mixes & Flour, Meat & Poultry Products), Sales Channel



(Natural & Conventional) & Geography — Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018" defines and segments the global gluten-free product market with analysis and forecasting of



the global revenue and volume for gluten-free products. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global gluten-free product market with an



analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions



such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).



Browse 189 market data tables with 47 figures spread through 433 pages and in-depth TOC on Gluten-Free Products Market — Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gluten-free-products-market-738.html



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Gluten-Free Products Market Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018



This report studies the global market for gluten free products over the forecast period of 2012-2018.



The global market for GF products was valued at $ 3770 million in 2012 and is projected to reach $6,206.2 million at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2018. The number of gluten



intolerant people has doubled in the past decade. Gluten free diet is not only a medically accepted treatment for people suffering from celiac disease (people who are



gluten intolerant) but also for people who are health conscience. The added benefits of weight management, nutrition & sound digestive health is further creating a



shift even among gluten tolerant consumers, driving up the demand for gluten free products.



North America and Europe were the leading gluten free products market, together accounting for more than 88 % of the market share in 2012. North America is still the



largest market for gluten free products with US as the market leader. Increasing concerns for celiac disease and gluten intolerance is driving up the demand for GF



products in Europe witnessing a tremendous growth in a year span of 2011-12. It is expected that European market for GF products will see tremendous growth in the near



future with Germany leading the pack. The Asia Pacific & ROW regions are still in the development phase with ROW market growing significantly as compared to APAC.



Gluten free bakery and confectionary products are leading the market share followed by GF snacks. However other formats such as cereals, meat products etc. are slowly



catching up. Baking mixes and flours are projected to achieve growth comparable to that of snacks however GF breakfast cereal is still lagging behind others.



Conventional sales channels dominate the global GF products market sales accounting for 71% share in 2012. Among conventional sales channels, grocery stores lead the



pack followed by mass merchandisers. In 2012, 29% of the products were sold through Natural channels comprising of food chains and stand-alone health centers. Big



companies such as General Mills, Boulder Brands, The Hain Celestial Group Inc etc. hold the major share of GF market globally. All these 3 companies are the most



active player in the GF market and have plans to launch new products.



In 2012, the highest numbers of new products were launched in the market. About 27 new bakery products and 19 snack products were launched in the market from 2010 to



2013. The number of new launches in GF cereals category is on the rise with increase in demand. Companies are investing more and more in new product developments and



new technologies for GF products. In 2012 alone, 24 patents were registered. In 2013, the number of patents is expected to increase with global demand for GF products.



Teasers



The global market for GF products is projected to reach $6,206.2 million at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2018. North America is the largest consumer of gluten free products



followed by Europe. Europe is expected to show significant growth in the market in the near future.



Should one invest in UK or Germany or France or Italy.....?



Which type of product format selling more....Bakery/Confectionery/Snacks etc....?



Which type of distribution and sales channel to target....Conventional Channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers or Natural Channels such as food chains,



health stores?

Will China take the lead or India provides new base for manufacturers?



Whats happening in Brazil? Should I invest their or not. If yes, then in which product format?



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