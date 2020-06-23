Gluten-Free Products Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Gluten-Free Products Market Overview



Gluten is a protein present in cereals like wheat, barley, rye, and their derivatives. Gluten gives elasticity to dough, helping it rise and keep its shape and often gives the final product a chewy texture. Some people are found to be sensitive to gluten and show mild symptoms of intolerance such as chronic diarrhea and vomiting, while some show typical symptoms of the condition named "Celiac disease". Gluten-free food is an innovative gourmet food that is suitable for people living with food allergies and gluten intolerance. The gluten-free products market has witnessed a revolution where gluten free products were seen as a specialty niche product, and today, they are known as mainstream products.



Gluten-free Products Market Segmentation



Gluten-free Products market can be broadly segmented into 2 major groups: on the basis of type and on the basis of region. On the basis of types includes Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereal & Snacks, Baking Mix & Flour, Meat & Poultry Products and Other Gluten-Free Products. On the basis of region includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the gluten-free products market, which witnesses a steady growth due to the diversified products available in the market and trends towards healthy lifestyle.



Gluten-free Products Market Dynamics



Gluten-free product category will continue to grow in the near term, especially as FDA regulations make it easier for consumers to purchase gluten-free products and trust the manufacturers who make them. Despite strong growth over the last few years, there is still innovation opportunity, especially in food segments that typically contain gluten. There is a significant boom in the market. The largest demand for these products is estimated to come from countries such as U.K., Italy, U.S., Spain, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and India. The market is estimated to illustrate the growth potential in both, the developed and developing regions. U.S. is one of the largest markets for gluten-free products.



Gluten-free Products Market Size



The gluten-free products market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR from 2015 to 2025. North America is estimated to be largest market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2014. North America is projected as the fastest-growing market, followed by Europe and Rest of the World. The biggest driver could be that these countries are the best destination for innovations in the Food industry. Asia Pacific region especially countries like China and India showing the most promising growth in all the regions. Rising disposable income coupled with growing awareness about healthy food products are also major drivers for it.



Gluten-free Products Market Key Players



Major players in the Gluten-free industry are Boulder Brands, Inc. Dr. Schär AG/SPA, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, Llc, General Mills, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Hero Group AG, Kelkin Ltd, Quinoa Corporation, and Raisio PLC.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Gluten-free Products market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



- Gluten-free Products Segments

- Gluten-free Products Dynamics

- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 - 2014

- Gluten-free Products Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

- Supply & Demand Value Chain

- Gluten-free Products Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

- Competition & Companies involved

- Technology

- Value Chain

- Gluten-free Products Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Beta-Glucans Ingredient Market includes



- North America

o US & Canada

- Latin America

o Brazil, Argentina & Others

- Western Europe

o EU5

o Nordics

o Benelux

- Eastern Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

o Greater China

o India

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Japan

- Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o Other Middle East

o North Africa

o South Africa

o Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Report Highlights:



- Detailed overview of parent market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments