New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Increase in product launches and R&D activities in the FMCG industry, Innovative advertisement techniques adopted by the manufacturers and raising awareness among the population pertaining to health issues associated with gluten consumption are some of the key factors driving the growth of the industry.



The Global Gluten-Free Products Market size was USD 4.68 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion by the year 2027, delivering a CAGR of 7.7% through the forecast period.

Gluten is a protein, naturally occurring in food-grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Gluten is composed of two main proteins called glutenin and gliadin, out of which gliadin is responsible majorly for most of the health related issues. When it is mixed with water, the mixture results in glue like dough formation, it gives a soft and fluffy and yet elastic texture to the dough, in fact the name gluten is derived from glue like property possessed by this protein. The Global Gluten-Free Products Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2069



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Gluten-Free Products market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), and Kellogg Company (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla GER Fratelli SPA (Italy), Pasia Plc (Finland), Genius Foods (UK), and Warburtons (UK).



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2069



The research report on the global Gluten-Free Products market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Gluten-Free Products market is split into:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pasta

Desserts & Savories

Dairy Products

Meat & Meat alternatives

Others



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Oil-seeds & Pulses

Rice & Corn

Dairy & Meat Products

Lentils, Legumes, & Beans

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals & Drugstores

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Gluten-Free Products market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gluten-free-products-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing abdominal and intestinal diseases

3.2. Increasing awareness on benefits of gluten-free products

3.3. Innovative advertisement techniques adopted by the manufacturers

3.4. Increase in population preferring healthy and nutritional food products

Chapter 4. Gluten-free products Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Gluten-free products Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Gluten-free products Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Gluten-free products Market Impact Analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Gluten-free products Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Gluten-free products PESTEL Analysis



Continue…..



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Cell Isolation Market Future Growth



Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Share



Bioprosthetics Market Overview



Computational Biology Market Development Strategy



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com